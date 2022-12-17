LeT commander’s property seized in J&K’s Doda

Bhaderwah, Dec 17: The property of absconding Lashkar-e-Toiba commander Abdul Rashid aka Jhangir was seized by the authorities in Khanpura tehsil of Thathri in Doda district of Jammu and Kashmir following a court order on Saturday.
SSP Doda Abdul Qayoom said that Abdul Rashid @ Jhangir S/O Arsulla Khanday resident of Khanpura Tehsil Phagsoo joined militancy and went to POK in 1993 for getting arms training with the intention to carry out subversive activities.
“After getting arms training in PAK/POK, he infiltrated and remained active in terror related activities in District Doda. He along with other dreaded and hardcore terrorists was found involved in [a] number of terrorist attacks on civilians /security forces and other terrorists incidents of arson, blasts etc in the region. Apart from that, a number of youths of District Doda were instigated and recruited by him to join militancy in the nineties,” the SSP said, in a statement.
“The terrorist Mohd Amin @ Khubaib R/O Thathri was also initially motivated and recruited by him to join militancy who is presently a dreaded terrorist operating from PAK/POK wherefrom he is in desperate attempt to trap the Chenab region again in the net of militancy and is involved in number of terror related incidents in the recent past in Jammu region which includes incidents of IEDs blasts, drone dropping, attempts of transportation of weapon consignment etc to revive militancy in Jammu region,” added the statement.
"He has also been declared as Proclaimed Offender by the orders of Hon’ble Court. Presently, both the terrorists Mohd Amin @ Khubaib and Abdul Rashid @ Jhangir both R/O Thathri are operating from PAK/POK and are alluring the youth of District Doda through various means of social media/virtual mode to join militancy."
“Absconder Abdul Rashid @ Jhangir was involved in heinous terror related incidents while he was active in terror related activities in District Doda and in consequence of which case FIR No. 23/1997 U/S 364, 302, 121 RPC, 7/27 Indian Arms Act was registered against him at PS Bhaderwah and case FIR No. 64/2009 U/S 03 Explosive Substance Act registered against him at PS Thathri.”
“He was declared as absconder and subsequently proclaimed offender by the order of Hon’ble Court. His warrant of attachment of property was forwarded by SSP Doda and consequently a team was constituted by District Magistrate Doda to execute the Court order and property of the absconder (land measuring 04 Kanals and 2½ Marlas) situated at village Khanpura Tehsil Pgahsoo (Thathri) was attached by a joint team of Revenue and Police U/S 83(4) of CrPC 1973 (earlier section 88) (04) Cr.PC.”
Doda Police, he said, “is in process of initiating proceedings under section 82/83 CrPC against other local terrorists who have remained involved in terror related activities in District Doda during militancy in the past and presently in PAK/POK wherefrom they are now alluring the local youths of the District through virtual mode/social media to join terror fold and revive militancy in District Doda.”