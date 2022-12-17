LeT commander’s property seized in J&K’s Doda

SSP Doda Abdul Qayoom said that Abdul Rashid @ Jhangir S/O Arsulla Khanday resident of Khanpura Tehsil Phagsoo joined militancy and went to POK in 1993 for getting arms training with the intention to carry out subversive activities.

“After getting arms training in PAK/POK, he infiltrated and remained active in terror related activities in District Doda. He along with other dreaded and hardcore terrorists was found involved in [a] number of terrorist attacks on civilians /security forces and other terrorists incidents of arson, blasts etc in the region. Apart from that, a number of youths of District Doda were instigated and recruited by him to join militancy in the nineties,” the SSP said, in a statement.

“The terrorist Mohd Amin @ Khubaib R/O Thathri was also initially motivated and recruited by him to join militancy who is presently a dreaded terrorist operating from PAK/POK wherefrom he is in desperate attempt to trap the Chenab region again in the net of militancy and is involved in number of terror related incidents in the recent past in Jammu region which includes incidents of IEDs blasts, drone dropping, attempts of transportation of weapon consignment etc to revive militancy in Jammu region,” added the statement.