LG directs Dist Admin Ramban to provide immediate relief to cloudburst-hit nomad family

Srinagar Aug 17: LG Manoj Sinha on Wednesday directed district administration Ramban to provide immediate relief to the nomad families affected by cloudburst near Jawahar Tunnel.
"Directed the district administration Ramban to provide immediate relief to the nomad families affected by cloudburst near Jawahar Tunnel. SDPO, SHO, Tehsildar rushed towards the spot with food & shelter. Financial assistance to be provided at the earliest, " LG Sinha said in a tweet.
A makeshift tent and livestock were swept away after cloudburst hit near Jawahar Tunnel in Qazigund area of Anantnag district on Wednesday early morning.