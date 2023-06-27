LG expresses grief

Srinagar: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Tuesday expressed grief over the loss of lives in the road accidents in Doda and Ramban.

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that in a tweet, the LG said, “Extremely pained by the loss of lives in unfortunate road accidents in Doda and Ramban. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families. Praying for the early recovery of the injured. Directed the DCs to ensure all necessary assistance to the affected.” He also announced an ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakh to the Next of Kin (NoK) of each deceased and Rs 50,000 to the seriously injured.