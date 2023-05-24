LG Sinha expresses grief over loss of lives in Kishtwar accident

Srinagar, May 24: Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha on Wednesday expressed grief over the loss of lives in a tragic road accident in Kishtwar.
In a condolence message, the Lt Governor said: “I convey my heartfelt condolences to the members of the bereaved families and wish those injured a speedy recovery. I have instructed the district administration to provide all necessary assistance to the affected persons".
Seven labourers were killed and two others injured, one of them seriously, when the vehicle carrying them to under construction dam site in Dachan tehsil of Kishtwar fell into a deep gorge. The accident took place in remote Dangdooru village at around 8.30 am, officials said.