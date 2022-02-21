LG’s Principal Secy inspects progress on SASB’s Yatri Niwas

Ramban, Feb 21: Principal Secretary to the Lieutenant Governor Nitishwar Kumar Monday visited Ramban and inspected progress on construction work of the ShriAmarnathji Shrine Board (SASB) YatriNiwas at Chanderkote.
Kumar took the on-spot assessment and got first-hand information on the facilities being created for the yatris, besides other allied works.
He directed creating food and blankets store capacity in identified blocks, establishing reception and registration centers, and installing signboards at all prominent places for the convenience of the yatris.
After inspecting locations proposed for the set up of langars at the YatriNiwas site, Kumar passed directions to officers of SASB and district administration to prepare a comprehensive plan for it.
The principal secretary also reviewed the progress on water and power supply projects.
He passed directions to the JPDCL to ensure alternative power supply lines to meet emergencies.
Kumar directed the Jal Shakti Department for making adequate water supply arrangements at langar sites and other identified locations.