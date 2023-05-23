LMVs to be allowed on either side of Srinagar-Jammu NH today

However, no Kashmir-bound private car or passenger light vehicle was allowed to proceed before or after the scheduled cut-off timing fixed by the traffic department of 6 am to 11 am from Police Check Post Nagrota, Jammu, and from 7 am to 12 pm, from Jakhani, Udhampur today.

Traffic authorities said during the last 24 hours up to 5 pm, Tuesday, Jammu Srinagar NH-44 remained blocked for five hours and 14 minutes. They said the highway remained blocked for one hour and 4 minutes due to the closure of the Banihal-Qazigund (Navyug ) tunnel and for four hours and 10 minutes due to the closure of the Chenani-Nashri tunnel.