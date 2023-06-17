Low-intensity tremor felt in Ramban, seventh in past five days

Srinagar, Jun 17: A low-intensity earthquake was felt on Saturday afternoon across Ramban district of Jammu and Kashmir, seventh in the past week.

Officials said the earthquake, which measured 3.0 on Richter scale, occurred at 2:03 PM. The epicentre of the quake, which took place at a depth of 5 kms, was located in Ramban, they said, reported news agency GNS.