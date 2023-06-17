Low-intensity tremor felt in Ramban, seventh in past five days

Srinagar, Jun 17: A low-intensity earthquake was felt on Saturday afternoon across Ramban district of Jammu and Kashmir, seventh in the past week.
Officials said the earthquake, which measured 3.0 on Richter scale, occurred at 2:03 PM. The epicentre of the quake, which took place at a depth of 5 kms, was located in Ramban, they said, reported news agency GNS.
However, there was no immediate report of any damage.
With the fresh tremor, the tally of earthquakes felt in Chenab valley in the past five days has gone up to seven. On Tuesday, a powerful 5.4 magnitude had jolted the region, damaging residential houses, school buildings and hospitals in Doda and Kishtwar.