LS, assembly elections can be held simultaneously: Azad

He said, “I had sanctioned schools and colleges. There were adequate doctors as well (in the hospitals). In the past 15 years, the number of doctors has increased four times but there is a shortage of doctors (in the hospitals). Why? In March this year, I visited (G M) Saroori’s area (Inderwal) and there I met an elderly Gujjar. I asked him about the functioning of the High School and the 20-km road, I had sanctioned for the area. He told me that the school used to function well (during my tenure). Regarding the road, he stated that the first 15 kms of 20-km were completed during one year when I was at the helm of affairs. ‘But after you were gone, the rest of 15 kms still could not be completed in the last 17 years or so.’ – the old man told me. This explains it all vis-à-vis work culture. In one year, a 15-km-road was constructed and in 17 years, there was zero (movement).”

According to a press note issued by DPAP, Azad promised people that his politics would always be based on moral and social values and he would never discriminate among his people on the basis of religion. He said the foundation of DPAP is itself based on same principles since he believes in inclusiveness and equality and only promotes merit. “ In my political career I have never been discriminative and helping anyone for being from a particular religion. Because if we practice such tactics it can prove disastrous and insidious,” he said.