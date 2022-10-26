Lumpy Skin Disease | Cattle farmers in Banihal suffer heavy losses:  Sajjad Shaheen

He said the disease had proved fatal for dozens of bovines in Banihal and its adjoining areas. The NC leader demanded a compensation of Rs 50,000 per animal to mitigate the burden on the farmers.

He further said that the Lumpy Skin Disease is ravaging livestock in several villages of district Ramban as dozens of bovines have died and scores of animals are severely infected by this contagious disease. “The disease is causing enormous economic loss to our farmers and dairy owners but unfortunately, the administration has failed to take timely measures to control the spread of the virus'', he added.