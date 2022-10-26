Lumpy Skin Disease | Cattle farmers in Banihal suffer heavy losses:  Sajjad Shaheen

Banihal, Oct 26 : National Conference leader and district president Ramban Sajjad Shaheen has castigated the administration for not taking note of the damage that the 'Lumpy Skin Disease' had been causing in the region.
He said the disease had proved fatal for dozens of bovines in Banihal and its adjoining areas. The NC leader demanded a compensation of Rs 50,000 per animal to mitigate the burden on the farmers.
He further said that the Lumpy Skin Disease is ravaging livestock in several villages of district Ramban as dozens of bovines have died and scores of animals are severely infected by this contagious disease. “The disease is causing enormous economic loss to our farmers and dairy owners but unfortunately, the administration has failed to take timely measures to control the spread of the virus'', he added.
Shaheen said that there is no let up in the viral animal disease in entire Banihal and it's adjoining areas including Gool as the desease has wrecked havoc in many areas of Banihal resulting into death of a number of animals at Khari, Trigam, Mahu-Mangit, Sarachi, Nowgam, Amkote,Thachi, Dardahi, Sarbagni, Chaka, Neel , Sumar, Pogal-Paristan, Tanka, Chamalwas, Chaknarwah and other areas.
He further said, “Looking at the contagious nature of the disease, if the mitigation measures are not effective enough, farmers may incur heavy losses and the milk production can also suffer.”
He has appealed to the LG lead Administration to consider mass vaccination of cattle to contain the rapid spread of the highly contagious Lumpy Skin Disease (LSD) in the district. He has also appealed to the Government to compensate the farmers whose cattle have died due to Lumpy Skin Disease.