M A Bichoo takes over as SDM Thathri

The meeting was attended by Principal, GDC, Thathri, XEN PWD Div Thathri, XEN PMGSY Div Thathri, Tehsildars Thathri/ Kahara/ Chiralla, BDO Thathri/ Chiralla, Treasury Officer Thathri, CDPO Thathri and others officers.

Masood Ahmed Bichoo, during the maiden interaction with the officers, desired to bring a positive impactful change in their working on the ground to achieve all round development of the Sub Division. He stressed on utilizing the available resources optimally to achieve the desired tangible results.