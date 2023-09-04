Machail Mata Yatra | Exponential rise in footfall

The Kapat/Door opening ceremony of the Temple took place on the auspicious Baishakhi festival in April 2023. It involved the ceremonial transfer of the revered Shree Machail Mata's Murti from the local priest's residence to the temple, accompanied by the Pratham Pooja.

Distinguished officials from the Jammu administration and senior officers of the Kishtwar District Administration graced the occasion.

This marked the beginning of pilgrims flocking to the temple for Darshans. Officially, the Yatra commenced on July 25, 2023, witnessing a substantial influx of devotees, right from the outset. This auspicious start set the tone for what would become a momentous pilgrimage.

This year, the Machail Mata Yatra achieved unprecedented success, largely attributed to Blessing of Maa Chandi, her Holiness and the comprehensive and tireless efforts of the administration. The harmonious blend of meticulous planning and spiritual devotion has propelled the Yatra to new heights.

One of the notable accomplishments was the provision of accommodation at Yatri Bhawan in Gulabgarh, capable of hosting 2000 pilgrims simultaneously. The addition of Mushroom Luxury Tents and Sapphire Guest House in Gulabgarh further enhanced the comfort of Yatries with premier experience during the journey. A tent city surrounding the temple at Machail Bhawan and local stay houses became a significant attraction, beckoning pilgrims with open arms.

The development of the BT Road up to Kundhail and the timely throwing open of the on foot/ trekkable PMJSY road from Mov up to Hamouri village significantly reduced travel time and fatigue for pilgrims. These road and Bridge improvements made the Yatra more accessible and efficient attracting a significant number of Yatries this year.