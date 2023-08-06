Machail road opened for Machail Mata Yatra

Kishtwar: The ongoing Machail Mata Yatra 2023 has been transformed into a more comfortable, enjoyable and safe journey for on-foot yatra, thanks to the recent opening of the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY) road by the district administration Kishtwar on August 5, 2023.
An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that significantly, this achievement marks a major milestone for the PMGSY Division Kishtwar, as it successfully cleared the challenging rocky stretch on Machail Road in an impressively short span of time.
The instrumental role of recently retired Executive Engineer of PMGSY Division Kishtwar, Mohinder Kumar Sen, cannot be overlooked.
With dedicated efforts, he mobilized extra manpower and machinery, working in double shifts to ensure the timely completion of the project.
Mohinder Sen’s leadership has significantly contributed in facilitating this year’s yatra, providing a major boost to the development of the road leading to the Bhawan of Machail Mata.
Road cutting in a crucial rocky stretch has resulted in achieving significant progress on this road, which is now being used by pilgrims up to Hamouri village for on foot journeys.
With the partially constructed PMGSY Road now accessible, yatris can trek on foot to the Bhawan, cutting travel time by 1.5-2 hours and making the journey less fatiguing compared to the steep and challenging terrains, pilgrims had to endure previously.
Additionally, the installation of railings by 17 RR of the Indian Army on the Mov bridge has significantly enhanced the safety of pilgrims during their journey.
Furthermore, under the overall supervision of Divisional Commissioner Jammu and under the close supervision of Deputy Commissioner Kishtwar, Devansh Yadav, the district and local administration has been tirelessly working to extend all possible support, ensuring the yatris’ spiritual journey remains easy and memorable.
The public and pilgrims currently undertaking the Machail Mata Yatra express their heartfelt appreciation to the PMGSY authorities and district administration Kishtwar for their swift and dedicated efforts regarding the PMGSY road and other necessary facilities.
The leadership of Ex-Executive Engineer Mohinder Sen, in cutting through the tough rocky stretch within a short span of time, has been commended for significantly improving the travel experience for the yatris.
Even during challenging times, the collaboration between the Army and the district administration has been lauded by pilgrims, who extend their gratitude for ensuring a comfortable and safe journey.
These joint efforts have made the pilgrimage more accessible, contributing to the success of the Machail Mata Yatra.
The district and local administration are wholeheartedly committed to encouraging the highest turnout this year, ensuring the yatra becomes a cherished and unforgettable experience for all yatris.
By reducing the arduous journey and providing necessary arrangements en route to the yatra, the administration aims to make this spiritual journey an unforgettable memory for all yatris.