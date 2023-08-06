Machail road opened for Machail Mata Yatra

Kishtwar: The ongoing Machail Mata Yatra 2023 has been transformed into a more comfortable, enjoyable and safe journey for on-foot yatra, thanks to the recent opening of the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY) road by the district administration Kishtwar on August 5, 2023.

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that significantly, this achievement marks a major milestone for the PMGSY Division Kishtwar, as it successfully cleared the challenging rocky stretch on Machail Road in an impressively short span of time.

The instrumental role of recently retired Executive Engineer of PMGSY Division Kishtwar, Mohinder Kumar Sen, cannot be overlooked.

With dedicated efforts, he mobilized extra manpower and machinery, working in double shifts to ensure the timely completion of the project.

Mohinder Sen’s leadership has significantly contributed in facilitating this year’s yatra, providing a major boost to the development of the road leading to the Bhawan of Machail Mata.

Road cutting in a crucial rocky stretch has resulted in achieving significant progress on this road, which is now being used by pilgrims up to Hamouri village for on foot journeys.

With the partially constructed PMGSY Road now accessible, yatris can trek on foot to the Bhawan, cutting travel time by 1.5-2 hours and making the journey less fatiguing compared to the steep and challenging terrains, pilgrims had to endure previously.