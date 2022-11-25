Major tragedy averted with recovery of IED in Ramban

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Ramban, Mohita Sharma said on specific inputs a vehicle (mini bus) bearing registration number JK06-0858 was intercepted at a joint Naka established by Police, Army and Special Operation Group (SOG), Ramban at Nashri and all the passengers were deboarded and the vehicle was searched. A suspicious bag was recovered from the vehicle.

SSP said later the bomb disposal and technical teams identified it was an Improvised Explosive Device (IED). The (IED) was later defused in an isolated place in Nashri Nullah by the teams of the bomb disposal squad of the Army and Police.