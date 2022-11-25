Major tragedy averted with recovery of IED in Ramban

Ramban, Nov 25: An Improvised Explosive Device (IED) was found in a passenger vehicle near Nashri Naka on Srinagar Jammu National Highway in Ramban district on Friday.
Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Ramban, Mohita Sharma said on specific inputs a vehicle (mini bus) bearing registration number JK06-0858 was intercepted at a joint Naka established by Police, Army and Special Operation Group (SOG), Ramban at Nashri and all the passengers were deboarded and the vehicle was searched. A suspicious bag was recovered from the vehicle.
SSP said later the bomb disposal and technical teams identified it was an Improvised Explosive Device (IED). The (IED) was later defused in an isolated place in Nashri Nullah by the teams of the bomb disposal squad of the Army and Police.
SSP said the IED was detonated after taking all necessary precautions.
SSP said a major tragedy was averted as the IED was planted in the passenger vehicle.
A source said a Matador bearing registration number JK06-0858 on its way to Batote from Ramban was stopped at a Police check post established by Ramban police near Nashri tunnel and during a search, a suspected object (IED) concealed in an unclaimed polythene bag was recovered from the vehicle.
They said a suspected object was noticed by the police team. All the passengers were moved out and Matador was taken to an isolated place alongside the highway.
After receiving the information SSP, Ramban, and senior officers from CRPF and Army along with the Bomb disposal squad and technical teams were rushed to the spot. Later on, the suspected IED was defused with a big bang in an isolated place in Nashri Nullah.
The driver and conductor of the vehicle were detained for questioning.
SSP said that the police have appealed to the truck drivers to be alert and always check the base of their trucks.
We continuously appeal to truck drivers, and taxi drivers to understand the danger of sticky bombs as it is a real threat, she added.
SSP said further investigation is going on.