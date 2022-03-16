Make seeds available to farmers: Shaheen

Banihal, Mar 16: National Conference (NC) District president Ramban Sajjad Shaheen urged the government to make seeds available to the farmers.
A statement of NC issued here said that Shaheen conducted an extensive tour of Maligam, Panla, Ukharhal, and Bass areas of Ukharhal and interacted with local villagers, and took stock of the problems faced by the inhabitants of these villages.
Shaheen appealed to the administration to make seeds and fertilizers available to the farmers as early as possible as the sowing season was approaching and shortage of seeds had posed a serious challenge to the farmers and was threatening to leave a lasting impact on agriculture and allied activities.
“The Agriculture Department should make efforts to procure an adequate stock of paddy and other agricultural seeds as the farmers in the region are the most affected by the shortage as people have to purchase seeds from the local market at higher prices,” he said.
Shaheen also drew the attention of the Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha-led administration towards deficiencies in education and health sectors.