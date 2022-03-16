Make seeds available to farmers: Shaheen

A statement of NC issued here said that Shaheen conducted an extensive tour of Maligam, Panla, Ukharhal, and Bass areas of Ukharhal and interacted with local villagers, and took stock of the problems faced by the inhabitants of these villages.

Shaheen appealed to the administration to make seeds and fertilizers available to the farmers as early as possible as the sowing season was approaching and shortage of seeds had posed a serious challenge to the farmers and was threatening to leave a lasting impact on agriculture and allied activities.