Man  arrested with  illicit liquor in Dhramkund

Ramban, May 8: Ramban police arrested a man and recovered more than one dozen illicit liquor bottles from his possession on Monday.
Police sources said a police team of Dhramkund police station led by PSI Vinod Kumar Saini during checking on Ramban-Gool road apprehended a person and recovered 13 bottles of liquor (whisky) and five bottles of illicit beer.
Police said Guddu Parsad, resident of Post Narsinghpur Patra Thana Chainpur Mejhgawan Jharkhand at present employee in Rahee Company Dharam Sangaldan, Gool was arrested. Police have registered a case FIR number 19 of 2023 under section 48(a) Excise Act at police station Dhramkund for further investigations.