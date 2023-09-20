Man injured in bear attack at Rajgarh

Ramban, Sep 19: A man sustained serious injuries after a wild bear attacked him while he was heading to his residence in Suli, Kumaite area of Rajgarh tehsil in Ramban district late Monday evening.
Police said a 39 years old man identified as Mohammad Amin son of Atta Mohammad resident of Suli, Kumaite area of tehsil Rajgarh sustained serious injuries after he was attacked by a wild bear.
He was rushed to PHC, Rajgarh where after providing medical aid he was shifted to District Hospital Ramban for advanced treatment.
Doctors treating him at District Hospital said that the injured Mohammad Amin is stable and responding to the treatment.
According to reports, a large number of wild animals including leopards and bears were seen roaming in the upper belts of Ramban, Banihal and Gool areas.