Man jumps into river, washed away in Ramban

Ramban, Jan 14: A man allegedly committed suicide by jumping into River Chenab at the Karool area of Ramban district late Sunday afternoon.

Police sources said a man while travelling in a car from Jammu to Srinagar parked his car bearing registration number JK01U-3157 near the Jaswal Bridge area of Karool alongside the National Highway. He then jumped into river Chenab.

Some passers-by spotted the man jumping and drowning in Chenab. They informed the police. On getting information, police , SDRF and local volunteers reached the spot and launched a search operation to fish out his body from the river Chenab. It is presumed the man was washed away in strong water currents. However, the search operation was continuing till late evening to retrieve the missing person.

Police identified the missing person as Ravinder Singh son of the late Mohinder Singh resident of Srungsoo, Siligam district Anantnag at present Bari Brahmana Jammu.

SHO Police Station Ramban Inspector Neam-ul- Haq confirmed the incident and said that a search and rescue operation was launched to trace the missing person in river Chenab at Karool.