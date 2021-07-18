Man killed, his niece injured in road accident in J&K's Doda

Banihal, July 18: A 45-year-old man died while his niece was critically injured after the car they were traveling in collided with a bus and fell down a deep gorge near Maribudhi area 9km from Batote area of Jammu's Doda district on Sunday, officials said.

Locals told Greater Kashmir that the car bearing registration number JK-02AK/5522 was on its way to Jammu from Doda when it collided with the bus coming from opposite on the 110-km-long Batote-Kishtwar highway direction before it rolled down the deep gorge near river Chenab.

Soon after the news of accident spread, Assar police and Al-Khair volunteers, Assar and volunteers from Batote started a rescue operation.