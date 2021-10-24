Man killed in car accident in J&K's Doda

News agency KNO while quoting an official reported that the car driven by one Ashiq Hussain Shah, son of Ghulam Shah of Akramabad, Doda bearing registration number JK02T-5058 met with an accident early this morning resulting in his on the spot death.

Later, police, locals and a NGO reached the spot and retrieved the body which has been shifted to Government Medical College (GMC) Doda.