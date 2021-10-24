Man killed in car accident in J&K's Doda

Srinagar, Oct 24: A man died after a car he was traveling in met with an accident near Khellani area of district Doda on Sunday.
News agency KNO while quoting an official reported that the car driven by one Ashiq Hussain Shah, son of Ghulam Shah of Akramabad, Doda bearing registration number JK02T-5058 met with an accident early this morning resulting in his on the spot death.
Later, police, locals and a NGO reached the spot and retrieved the body which has been shifted to Government Medical College (GMC) Doda.