Man shoots himself dead with VDC brother’s weapon

Bhaderwah, Mar 5:- In a tragic incident, a 35-year-old man committed suicide by reportedly shooting himself with the weapon of his VDC brother in Sindra village of Bhalla tehsil in Doda district on Sunday morning.
According to reports, Arvind Kumar (35), committed suicide by shooting himself due to some family problems. The elder brother of the deceased is a member of the Village Defence Committee.
While confirming the incident, SDPO Bhaderwah said “we received information at about 8 am, that one Arvind Kumar shot himself with the gun of his brother(who is a VDC member) and died on the spot at Sindra Village in Bhalla.”