Market checking conducted ahead of Eid-Ul-Fitr

Doda: To check overpricing, profiteering and black marketing ahead of Eid-Ul-Fitr, Additional Deputy Commissioner Dr Ravi Kumar Bharti, leading an officers’ team consisting of EO MC Ninad Sen, Law Officer, AD FCS&CA, Food Safety Officer and Police y conducted intensive market checking in Doda town.

The market checking was conducted on the directions of the Deputy Commissioner, Vishesh Mahajan.

While interacting with the shopkeepers, the team members asked them to display rate lists at prominent places and adhere to the rates approved, keep shops neat and clean and ensure that all package commodities sold to the consumers must bear MRP, Package date, Net Content and other related information.