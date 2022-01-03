Massive blaze in Doda forests

Jammu, Jan 3: A massive fire broke out in Garsoo forests of Pul Doda in Doda district on Monday evening.
Police officials said that the teams of forest Department along with the personnel from Department of Fire and Emergency services had reached the spot. Fire tenders were pressed into service to control the blaze. Locals were also assisting them in the fire-fighting operation, they added.
“The fire had engulfed a large part of Garsoo forests. Fire-fighting operation was on yet so far the blaze could not be controlled,” they added. Reason of the fire was yet to be ascertained.