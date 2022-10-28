Massive fire guts 25 houses in J&K's Kishtwar

Srinagar, Oct 28: At least 25 houses were gutted in a devastating fire in Gandhari Padder area of Kishtwar district of Jammu division last night.
SSP Kishtwar, Shafqat Hussain Bhat told news agency GNS that a joint team of police, army and locals are on job to douse the fire.
However, no loss of life or injury has been reported in the incident so far. The cause of fire is being ascertained, he added.
Reports said that the fire was partially brought under control around 4 am. They said that it was very difficult for the fire tenders to reach the spot.