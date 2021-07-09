Massive landslide blocks Srinagar-Jammu highway, traffic suspended

Banihal July 9: Vehicular traffic on the Srinagar-Jammu highway came to a standstill after a massive landslide hit the road in Makarkoot area of J&K's Ramban district on Friday evening.

A spokesperson of the J&K Traffic Police said that the landslide in the area, which is 17 knlm from Banihal, had blocked both the lanes of the NHW44 saying it might take till tomorrow to clear the road.

The spokesperson asked people to plan their travel on the highway accordingly.