Massive market checking launched in Doda
Doda: The team of Food Safety (DFCO) today conducted an intensive market checking in Doda township and adjoining areas.
The team tested 25 samples on the spot using MFTV. This was done on the directions of Commissioner FDA J&K, with the support of District Administration Doda. The team checked the quality and safety of different food items, including mutton, chicken, bakery, milk and milk products, vegetables, sweets, and essential commodities for consumer safety and public health.
During the market inspection, the MFTV was used to conduct on spot test of 25 samples, including milk, spices , edible oil and sweets. The team warned FBOs not to violate the FSS Act, as it is against public health. Violators will be fined under section 69 of the Act.
The team also destroyed around 25 kg of rotten vegetables and fruits on the spot and imparted awareness to vendors on hygienic practices to maintain well-sanitized establishments.
The team has been directed to continue the drive vigorously, ensuring that essential commodities and other food products such as meat, chicken, eggs, bakery items, sweets, milk and milk products, fruits, and vegetables are sold at government-approved rates and meet the quality standards under FSSA. This is particularly important ahead of Eid-ul-Fitr.