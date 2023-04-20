Massive market checking launched in Doda

Doda: The team of Food Safety (DFCO) today conducted an intensive market checking in Doda township and adjoining areas.

The team tested 25 samples on the spot using MFTV. This was done on the directions of Commissioner FDA J&K, with the support of District Administration Doda. The team checked the quality and safety of different food items, including mutton, chicken, bakery, milk and milk products, vegetables, sweets, and essential commodities for consumer safety and public health.

During the market inspection, the MFTV was used to conduct on spot test of 25 samples, including milk, spices , edible oil and sweets. The team warned FBOs not to violate the FSS Act, as it is against public health. Violators will be fined under section 69 of the Act.