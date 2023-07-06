Medical camp organised for nomads in Bhaderwah

Doda: Reaching out to the nomadic tribes residing in high altitude meadows with little or no access to the basic medicare facilities, a daylong NCD and Tuberculosis screening and awareness camp was organised at Guldanda Bhaderwah here today.

The camp was organized by Block Medical Officer Bhaderwah Dr Mohammad Ashraf Kuchay as a part of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav.Over 100 persons mostly above 30 years of age were examined for NCD as a part of the National Programme for the Prevention and Control of Cancer, Diabetes, Cardiovascular Diseases and Stroke (NPCDCS). Besides, TB screening was also done by the staff and some samples of sputum were collected on the occasion for testing.

Speaking on the occasion, Block Medical Officer, Dr Mohammad Ashraf said that the health department is going to hold screening camps in every nook and corner of the block to detect persons with NCDs such as hypertension, diabetes, cancer etc, besides educating the people about the importance of precautions and presumptive healthcare, as screening plays a pivotal role in detecting patients early and treating them effectively.

During the camp, hundreds of nomadic tribal persons including women and elderly people besides people from the surrounding villages received the necessary treatment and free medicine at the campsite.