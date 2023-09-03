Medical camp organised in Kishtwar

Kishtwar, Sep 3: The Health Department today organised a free Medical Camp here at Village Singpura under the pioneering "Doctor Apke Gaon Mai" initiative.
The move aims at providing comprehensive medical screening services to remote villages in the District Kishtwar.
As many as 1130 patients were examined by Specialists including Gynaecologist, Physician, Civil Surgeon, Paediatrician, Opthalmologist, orthopedic and Dental Surgeons.
During the camp, doctors conducted 118 USGs, 21 ECGs, 270 NCD screening and 138 Lab tests including urine routine, HB , Blood sugar and pregnancy tests, all free of cost.
The primary objective of the initiative is to bridge the healthcare gap between urban and rural areas, with a particular emphasis on reaching the most vulnerable populations who have limited access to medical resources.
Through regular visits over the course of three months, "Doctor Apke Gaon Mai" aims to provide comprehensive healthcare services, including general health check-ups, diagnosis of common ailments, and the provision of vital healthcare advice.