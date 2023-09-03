Medical camp organised in Kishtwar

The move aims at providing comprehensive medical screening services to remote villages in the District Kishtwar.

As many as 1130 patients were examined by Specialists including Gynaecologist, Physician, Civil Surgeon, Paediatrician, Opthalmologist, orthopedic and Dental Surgeons.

During the camp, doctors conducted 118 USGs, 21 ECGs, 270 NCD screening and 138 Lab tests including urine routine, HB , Blood sugar and pregnancy tests, all free of cost.