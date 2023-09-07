Medical, veterinary camp held at Kansar

Doda: As a part of ongoing outreach and helping populace, Army conducted a medical and veterinary camp at Kansar in Doda district.

A press release said that the camp was inaugurated by Army, who assured the inhabitants of unconditional and everlasting support.A medical team comprising of one Medical Officer, two Nursing Assistants and one Battle Field Nursing Assistant from Indian Army and two veterinary doctors provided the much needed medical cover to the ladies, children and elderly people and domestic animals during the camp. A large number of patients turned up for the medical check-up from the nearby villages.