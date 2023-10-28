Medicines, heating appliances dispatched for Marwah, Warwan

Kishtwar, Oct 28 : Deputy Commissioner (DC) Kishtwar, Dr Devansh Yadav in the presence of Chief Medical Officer Kishtwar, Dr MY Mir today dispatched essential supplies of medicines and heating appliances to Marwah and Warwan Zone in preparation for the upcoming winter season.
The event was attended by Deputy Chief Medical Officer, DrBalbir Kumar; BMO Dachhan Krishan Singh Katoch; and District Immunization Officer Kishtwar, Dr Sajjad in addition to the dedicated staff of the CMO Office Kishtwar.
Deputy Commissioner Kishtwar extended his appreciation to the Jammu and Kashmir Medical Supplies Corporation (JKMSCL) for providing the essential medicines. This supply is expected to benefit approximately 26,000 residents in the Marwah and Warwan areas.