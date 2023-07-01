Meeting Hall at CEO office Kishtwar inaugurated

Kishtwar, July 1: Deputy Commissioner, Dr Devansh Yadav today inaugurated the newly constructed meeting hall here in the office of Chief Education Officer, Kishtwar.
Others present at the inauguration were Assistant Commissioner Development, Sunil Bhutyal; DSWO, Zubair Ahmed Lone; CMO, Dr M Y Mir; CEO, Prehlad Bhagat and other officials of the CEO Office, Kishtwar.
The newly inaugurated meeting hall boasts a commendable capacity of accommodating up to 50 individuals, accompanied by an advanced high-definition projector system. This state-of-the-art facility will serve as a vital platform for various important engagements and gatherings within the district. In his address, the Deputy Commissioner expressed satisfaction over the completion of the significant project. He emphasized the potential of the meeting hall in enhancing the efficiency and effectiveness of collaborative efforts in the CEO Office.
Dr. Devansh Yadav further highlighted the importance of a well-equipped meeting space to foster productive discussions and facilitate decision-making processes.
The inauguration of the meeting hall marks a significant milestone in the development of Kishtwar, as it reinforces the commitment of the School administration to provide an enabling environment for constructive dialogue and efficient governance. The CEO Office Kishtwar will leverage this facility to conduct meetings, seminars, training programs, and other essential engagements, thus promoting enhanced coordination and cooperation among stakeholders.
The inauguration represents a step forward in the pursuit of excellence in administrative services and underscores the dedication of the Kishtwar administration to cater to the evolving needs of the region.