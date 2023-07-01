Meeting Hall at CEO office Kishtwar inaugurated

Others present at the inauguration were Assistant Commissioner Development, Sunil Bhutyal; DSWO, Zubair Ahmed Lone; CMO, Dr M Y Mir; CEO, Prehlad Bhagat and other officials of the CEO Office, Kishtwar.

The newly inaugurated meeting hall boasts a commendable capacity of accommodating up to 50 individuals, accompanied by an advanced high-definition projector system. This state-of-the-art facility will serve as a vital platform for various important engagements and gatherings within the district. In his address, the Deputy Commissioner expressed satisfaction over the completion of the significant project. He emphasized the potential of the meeting hall in enhancing the efficiency and effectiveness of collaborative efforts in the CEO Office.