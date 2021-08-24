Meeting on justice delivery system at Ramban

The meeting was chaired by the Principal and District Sessions Judge (Chairman Justice Delivery System Ramban), Haq Nawaz Zargar which was attended by the Deputy Commissioner, RambanMussarat Islam, Chief Judicial Magistrate (Secretary) Ramban, Anjum Ara, SSP, Ramban, PD Nitya, Executive Engineer, PWD Ramban, Chief Medical Officer, Ramban.

During the meeting a threadbare deliberation was held on agenda already circulated to the concerned officers besides discussing ways and means of rendering timely justice to the litigants, infrastructure issues, holding of National LokAdalat, sanitization in the court complex and health checkup of employees at District Court Complex, providing of masks and sanitizers to the litigants.

The Chairman emphasized the participants for streamlining the co-ordination between the court and other stakeholders including means for effective, efficient and timely rendering of services to the litigants, the infrastructure and other difficulties faced by the judicial institution at all levels in the district.

The Deputy Commissioner assured full cooperation to develop infrastructure in the court complex and also for transfer of land for construction of new court complex in the District.

All the officers were asked to timely implement all resolutions passed and recorded during the meeting.