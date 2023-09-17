Mega Swachhata rally held in Doda in tribute to Mahatma Gandhi

Doda: In a resounding tribute to Mahatma Gandhi and as part of the Swachh Bharat Abhayan, the District Administration Doda orchestrated a monumental Swachhata rally, aptly named "Swachhata Hi Sewa" - Cleanliness is Service.

The rally, which commenced from the DC office complex in Doda, saw the enthusiastic participation of various government and private schools in the district, along with law enforcement and municipal workers who marched together, carrying dustbins and brooms to exemplify their commitment to cleanliness. The rally, spearheaded by the Deputy Commissioner Doda, Vishesh Mahajan, and the Senior Superintendent of Police, Abdul Qayoom, embarked on a journey through the heart of Doda town, eventually culminating at the Government Higher Secondary School Boys in Doda. Throughout this impressive rally, students raised banners adorned with Swachh Bharat Abhayan slogans and chanted fervently, emphasizing slogans like "Swachhata Hi Sewa Hai" (Cleanliness is Service), "Clean India Green India," and "Say No to Plastic."

During this rally, DC Doda actively participated in a cleanliness drive, working alongside municipal workers to clean various prominent locations, including the clock tower area, and encouraged shopkeepers to place dustbins in their shops to deter littering.

The participants of the rally also undertook cleaning efforts, addressing blocked drains and clearing garbage piles, showcasing their dedication to making Doda cleaner and greener.