Mehar-Cafeteria road | People demand immediate repair, maintenance of damaged stretch

Ramban, Jan 29: Drivers and commuters and the residents of Banihal, Ramban, Ramsu and Chanderkote towns have expressed their serious concern over the deteriorating conditions of the Mehar – Cafeteria road stretch at Ramban on the Srinagar- Jammu National Highway.

They have demanded immediate repair and maintenance of the National Highway stretch from Mehar to Cafeteria Morh, Ramban.

The contractor companies engaged by the National Highway Authority of India, (NHAI), Project Implementing Unit (PIU) Ramban are responsible for up-keeping the highway had reportedly failed to take mandatory maintenance and repairing work of the highway passing through the stretch in the district.

Deep ditches, potholes and poor condition remain the main problems for the commuters and the drivers who are used to visiting and travelling daily on the National Highway.

They said a two-lane bridge near Mehar is in deplorable condition on the old alignment of Highway in Ramban district.

The drivers and commuters complain that they are facing problems and inconveniences due to the dilapidated condition of the National Highway from Mehar to Cafeteria Morh, Ramban.

The highway stretch is in the worst condition. Some vehicles get damaged while driving on bad and potholed-ridden road stretches. This was brought into the notice of authorities many times in the past, a driver complained. He further said he many times pleaded with authorities to repair this highway stretch but nothing has been done till date.

People and commuters said during rain it becomes impossible to travel in a vehicle due to mud and slush on the highway. Even pedestrians have to face a lot of problems walking on this road stretch during sunny days as dust flies round the clock due to poor road surface conditions besides due to ongoing cut and cover tunnel execution work.

Residents of Ramban town complain that the Mehar- Cafeteria Highway stretch has been in dilapidated condition for a long and no official of NHAI or managers of contractor companies is paying head towards this.

People seek the district administration Ramban should take note of the worst condition of the National Highway stretches by directing to concerned Contractor Companies of NHAI to repair the Mehar –Cafeteria road and other damaged stretches of the National Highway-44, by doing necessary repair and maintenance works.