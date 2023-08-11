Meri Maati Mera Desh | Bhaderwah police organise mega Tiranga rally

Bhaderwah, Aug 11: To celebrate nation’s journey of freedom, progress, soil and valour, police organised a Tiranga rally in Bhaderwah on Friday.
The rally was flagged off by ASP Bhaderwah Vinod Sharma along with SDPO Bhaderwah Wasim Mehmood & SHO Bhaderwah Jatinder Singh Rakwal from New Bus Stand Kotli, in which beside personnel of police & para military forces, senior citizens, locals residents, ex-servicemen league, hundreds of students of Govt & private schools participated.
The rally was commenced from New Bus Stand Kotli and after passing through different areas including College Link Road, Pasri Bus stand, Masjid Mohalla, Sadar Bazaar, Takiya Chowk, Seri Bazaar, Lakshmi Narayan Chowk and Chobia Link road, culminated back at New Bus Stand, where all participated in national anthem.