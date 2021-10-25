Minor among four injured as shooting stones wreck XUV on Jammu-Srinagar highway

SHO Ramsoo Nazir Ahmed told Greater Kashmir that the vehicle bearing registration number JK-03K / 0926 was on way to Jammu when it came under the shooting stones at Khooni nallah at around 12:30 PM this afternoon resulting in injuries to the travelers.



They injured identified as Mudasir Ahmed, son of Manzoor, 38, a resident of Mattan area of south Kashmir's Anantnag, his wife Rashida Begum, 35, their minor child and Mohammad Suhail, 38, son of Mohammad Yaseen, have been shifted to GMC Anantnag for treatment, Nazir said.



The vehicle has also been wrecked in the accident.



Vehicular traffic on the highway was affected after the shooting stones and the accident. Highway authorities have pressed men and machinery into action to clear the highway for traffic.