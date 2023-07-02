Minor boy killed in Ramsu accident

Police sources said a rashly driven matador bearing registration number JK02PB-1692 knocked a minor boy near SBI, Ramsu on the highway resulting in the boy sustaining critical injuries.He was rushed to PHC Ramsu where after providing medical aid doctors referred him to SDH Banihal and then to Srinagar Hospital. However, the boy succumbed to his injuries in an ambulance.

SHO, Police Station Ramsu confirmed that the boy succumbed while shifting to some valley-based Hospital.