Minor boy killed in road accident

Ramban, Feb 8: A minor boy died on the spot and one person sustained minor injuries after a car in which they were travelling skidded off the road and plunged into a gorge at Kasal on Dalwass Sawani link road on Wednesday morning.
Police sources said a Maruti car bearing registration number JK02AH-2586 en route to Chanderkote from Sawani rolled down into a gorge at Kasal resulting in on spot death of a minor boy and injuries to one another person.
Police identified the deceased as Imtiaz Ahmed 15 son of Mohammad Hanief resident of Kasal, Sawani Ramban.
The injured Mohammad Rafiq 36 son of Gul Mohammad resident of Poni Billawat district Ramban was shifted to District Hospital Ramban where his condition is stated to be out of danger.
They said after completing legal medico formalities the dead body of the deceased boy was handed over to legal heirs for last rites.
Police have registered a case under relevant sections of law at Police Station Chanderkote for further investigations.