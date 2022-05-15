Missing Banihal man's body found in Reasi after three days; brother-sister duo among 3 detained

A police spokesman told Greater Kashmir that the body of Reyaz Ahmed Wani, son of Late Ghulam Hassan wani, a resident of Aarpora Doligam Banihal was found by a team of police this morning in a nullah in Duga area of Reasi, about 60 km from Reasi district headquarters.

The spot is around 700 metres from the under-construction railway tunnel no 13 where he was working. As per an official Reyaz's phone has also been found at the spot with the battery surprisingly found 62 % charged.