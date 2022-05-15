Missing Banihal man's body found in Reasi after three days; brother-sister duo among 3 detained

Srinagar May 15: The body of a 40-year-old man from Banihal was found on Sunday in Duga area of Reasi three days after he went missing, police said. Police have detained three suspects in the case including a brother-sister duo.
A police spokesman told Greater Kashmir that the body of Reyaz Ahmed Wani, son of Late Ghulam Hassan wani, a resident of Aarpora Doligam Banihal was found by a team of police this morning in a nullah in Duga area of Reasi, about 60 km from Reasi district headquarters.
The spot is around 700 metres from the under-construction railway tunnel no 13 where he was working. As per an official Reyaz's phone has also been found at the spot with the battery surprisingly found 62 % charged.
Three suspects including a brother-sister duo have been detained in the case for questioning, he said. The official further said that the call records of the phone have revealed that nine calls were made on Reyaz's number from the detained woman's phone while three calls were also made on her number.
The deceased's family accompanied by Sarpanch Shahnawaz Ahmad and a BJP leader have reached the spot to get the body back. As per the family, Reyaz, who was working with a private company which is building the railway tunnel, went missing on May 12 Thursday evening after he left his accomodation for work.
Reyaz last talked to them on Thursday evening before entering the under construction railway tunnel no 13. The family held a protest on Saturday to demand Reyaz's whereabouts.