Mobile phone network tower activated at Inshan village in Warwan

Kishtwar, Nov 26: After Sumcham village, another significant stride towards enhancing telecommunication services in far flung areas of the district Kishtwar was witnessed as the Service Provider JIO activated maiden mobile network tower in the Inshan area of Warwan.

This newly functional tower holds paramount importance, particularly during the harsh winter months, ensuring uninterrupted telecommunication services vital for maintaining connectivity within the valley and with other regions. The establishment of this tower comes as a crucial support system, especially in the face of challenging road connectivity issues due to heavy snowfall in the area.

The proactive efforts of JIO authorities in extending telecommunication connectivity to this area ahead of winters have garnered widespread appreciation from the local populace. The community has acknowledged JIO’s seamless endeavors to bring forth crucial telecommunication services to the region.

Furthermore, the District Administration Kishtwar, under the leadership of Deputy Commissioner Dr Devansh Yadav IAS, has been lauded for its coordination and facilitation in ensuring the timely installation of this tower. Their proactive approach in fostering such initiatives for the betterment of the district has been warmly acknowledged by the residents.