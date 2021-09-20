Mother-daughter duo dead, family head injured as car rolls down into gorge in Doda

Quoting an official, news agency KNO reported that the car met with the accident while the trio was on its way to home in Khellani resulting into critical injuries to them.

The official said that locals reached to the spot and shifted them to GMC Doda, where

Salma Begum, wife of Shakeel Ahmed and her daughter Tanha were declared dead on arrival.

Shakeel Ahmed, son of Mukhtyar Ahmed was critically injured in the accident.