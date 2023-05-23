Motorcycle rider succumbs to injuries received in Ramban accident

The deceased, a resident of tehsil Neera died while being shifted to Government Medical College and Hospital Jammu Monday night.

The deceased was running a cosmetic shop in Ramban town and was returning to his native village Neera after closing his shop when a speedy vehicle bearing registration number JK06-4574 rammed into his motorcycle bearing registration number JK19-5092 at Mehar on the highway. As a result, the main rider and the pillion rider sustained critical injuries.