Motorcycle rider succumbs to injuries received in Ramban accident

Ramban, May 23: A motorcycle rider who met with an accident in the Mehar area of Ramban on the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway late Monday evening succumbed to his injuries.
The deceased, a resident of tehsil Neera died while being shifted to Government Medical College and Hospital Jammu Monday night.
The deceased was running a cosmetic shop in Ramban town and was returning to his native village Neera after closing his shop when a speedy vehicle bearing registration number JK06-4574 rammed into his motorcycle bearing registration number JK19-5092 at Mehar on the highway. As a result, the main rider and the pillion rider sustained critical injuries.
Both were rushed to District Hospital Ramban where after being provided medical aid they were referred to Government Medical College and Hospital Jammu. Motorcycle rider succumbed to injuries in an ambulance whereas the pillion rider is battling for life at GMC Jammu.