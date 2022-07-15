Mudslide, shooting stones briefly disrupt traffic on NH

Ramban, July 15: Traffic remained disrupted on the Srinagar-Jammu national highway for a brief period due to mudslide and shooting stones ahead of Cafeteria Morh, Ramban early Friday morning.
The officials at TCU Ramban said the vehicular traffic movement on the highway was disrupted for a brief period leading to a blockade of the road early this morning after the rain.
Later after an improvement in weather, the slide was cleared by the concerned agency and traffic resumed on the highway, they added.
They said after clearing the scheduled valley-bound convoy of AmarnathYatra, hundreds of private cars and passenger LMVs were allowed to move towards their respective destinations on the highway. They said heavy motor vehicles carrying essential commodities for Kashmir were also allowed from Jakhani-Udhampur to move towards Kashmir.
The Srinagar Jammu National Highway will remain open for the two-way traffic of passenger light, medium motor vehicles and one-way traffic for Jammu bound heavy motor vehicles on Saturday.
As per an advisory issued by Jammu and Kashmir Traffic Police department, subject to fair weather and better road conditions, the passenger Light Motor Vehicles (LMVs) and private cars will be allowed from both sides whereas heavy motor vehicles will be allowed from Qazigund-Srinagar towards Jammu after assessing the traffic situation on the highway on Saturday.
Traffic Control Units (TCUs) of Srinagar and Jammu have been asked to liaise with the TCU, Ramban before releasing the traffic.
The cut-off timing for the Srinagar bound LMVs and private cars will be 7.30 am to 11.30 am from Nagrota-Jammu and 8.30 am to 12.30 pm from Jakhani (Udhampur).
For Jammu-bound LMVs, the timings will be 11.30 am to 2 pm from Qazigund.
The traffic authorities have advised the operators of private cars and other passenger LMVs to use the Jawahar tunnel route up to 2 pm. People have been asked to undertake journeys on the highway only after confirming the status of the road from TCUs at Jammu, Udhampur, Ramban and Srinagar.