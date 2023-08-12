Multi-specialty mega health camp held in Doda

Doda: In a significant stride towards enhancing healthcare accessibility, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Doda Vishesh Mahajan, along with SSP Abdul Qayoom, on Saturday inaugurated a free urban multi-specialty mega health camp here in the Community Hall in Doda today.

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that the Chief Medical Officer and the Deputy Chief Medical Officer, along with a team of doctors and health staff attended the patients. The primary objective of this laudable initiative was to extend complimentary medical services to the residents of Doda district, ensuring that quality healthcare is within everyone’s reach.

The camp provided an array of specialized medical services, encompassing consultations with experts from diverse fields such as cardiology, orthopaedics, dermatology, ophthalmology, and gynecology.

Notably, diagnostic tests, medicines, and essential surgical procedures were rendered free of cost to all patients.

The altruistic endeavour benefited a wide spectrum of individuals, particularly those from financially disadvantaged backgrounds.