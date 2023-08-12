Multi-specialty mega health camp held in Doda

Doda: In a significant stride towards enhancing healthcare accessibility, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Doda Vishesh Mahajan, along with SSP Abdul Qayoom, on Saturday inaugurated a free urban multi-specialty mega health camp here in the Community Hall in Doda today.
An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that the Chief Medical Officer and the Deputy Chief Medical Officer, along with a team of doctors and health staff attended the patients. The primary objective of this laudable initiative was to extend complimentary medical services to the residents of Doda district, ensuring that quality healthcare is within everyone’s reach.
The camp provided an array of specialized medical services, encompassing consultations with experts from diverse fields such as cardiology, orthopaedics, dermatology, ophthalmology, and gynecology.
Notably, diagnostic tests, medicines, and essential surgical procedures were rendered free of cost to all patients.
The altruistic endeavour benefited a wide spectrum of individuals, particularly those from financially disadvantaged backgrounds.
After the inauguration, the DC underscored the paramount importance of such health camps in elevating the overall health and well-being of the community.
He ardently encouraged the residents to seize this golden opportunity and avail themselves of the specialised services offered by the proficient medical experts present at the camp.
SSP Doda Abdul Qayoom fervently emphasized the pivotal role of preventive healthcare and fervently urged the populace to embrace wholesome lifestyle practices. He underlined the urgency of routine health check-ups and screenings, facilitating the early detection of potential health ailments.
This noble initiative exemplifies a resolute step towards bridging the healthcare disparity gap and fostering a thriving, health-conscious society in Doda.