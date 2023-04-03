Multi storey building, shopping complex gutted in Bhadarwah fire

Bhadarwah, Apr 3: Property worth lakhs was reduced to ashes in the devastating fire in which 19 rooms of a multi storey building and six shops were gutted at Bhalla area of Bhadarwah in Doda on Monday afternoon.
The fire started in afternoon at 1:45 PM. After getting information, police team rushed to the spot and with the help of locals doused the flames. No injury or casualty has been reported in the incident, while the exact loss could not be ascertained yet.
While confirming the incident, SDPO Bhadarwah Wasim Mehmood said, "Immediately after receiving information, Police team along with Fire tenders and locals reached the spot and started dosing the flames, which was spreading very rapidly as the rented building and shops were located in densely populated market."
"As of now, fire has been completely extinguished and we are assessing the losses, " SDPO added.
Police has taken the cognizance of fire incident and started investigation into the matter.