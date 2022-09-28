Multi-storey car parking project to come up at existing Doda Bus Stand

Doda: Keeping in view land constraints and ever-increasing vehicular traffic in the Doda town, a multi-storey car parking at the existing Bus Stand Doda was conceived by the administration which has now been approved by the government at an estimated cost of Rs 32.46 crore.

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that the multi-storey car parking would cater to the need for a bus stand as well as parking of other commercial and private vehicles.

The project has the provision of new shops also.

Before inviting tenders for the said Multi Storey Car Parking and formal execution of the work, Deputy Commissioner Doda, Vishesh Paul Mahajan today convened a meeting with the shopkeepers and traders of Bus Stand here in the conference hall of DC office complex and discussed the project with them.