Multi-storey car parking project to come up at existing Doda Bus Stand

Doda: Keeping in view land constraints and ever-increasing vehicular traffic in the Doda town, a multi-storey car parking at the existing Bus Stand Doda was conceived by the administration which has now been approved by the government at an estimated cost of Rs 32.46 crore.
An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that the multi-storey car parking would cater to the need for a bus stand as well as parking of other commercial and private vehicles.
The project has the provision of new shops also.
Before inviting tenders for the said Multi Storey Car Parking and formal execution of the work, Deputy Commissioner Doda, Vishesh Paul Mahajan today convened a meeting with the shopkeepers and traders of Bus Stand here in the conference hall of DC office complex and discussed the project with them.
They were informed that existing shops in the Bus Stand shall not be disturbed, while due care would be taken to regulate the traffic and ensure the minimum effect on the business of the traders during the construction of the project.
Shopkeepers and traders appreciated the concern of the District administration and assured to extend their full cooperation in the construction of the Multi Storey Car Parking.
The traders requested the administration to fast-track the execution of the project to reduce the inconvenience during the construction process. The DC assured to adhere to the timeline to be set for the completion of the project.
The meeting was attended by SSP Doda, ADC Doda, SE PWD, ACR Doda, Dy Director Employment Doda, DIO DIPR Doda, ARTO Doda, Tehsildar Doda, Tehsildar Headquarter, Dy. SP traffic Doda, Executive Engineer PWD, EO MC Doda and all the shopkeepers and traders of New Bus stand Doda.