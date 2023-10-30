My return to J&K politics aimed at completing unfinished developmental agenda: Azad

Doda, Oct 30: Democratic Progressive Azad Party chairman Ghulam Nabi Azad on Monday said that his idea to return to regional politics and forming his own political party in Jammu and Kashmir is aimed at full filling the unfinished agenda of development and those projects which were left midway after he left the office of Chief minister.
Azad said that had he been power hungry, he would have never quit the national politics where he could have enjoyed more power. “In national politics, you have opportunity to enjoy power and have less stress of work. But in regional politics issues are more and less chances to enjoy the power due to direct dealings on ground,” he said while addressing party workers at Bhaderwah town and Sindhra Bhalla block.
The DPAP chairman said that despite knowing it, he choose to return the regional politics. “ I came back to my people because I want to serve them and do whatever is required for the peace and progress of Jammu and Kashmir,” he said. Azad said that during his tenure he sanctioned and executed lots of projects but lot more is required to be done. “ I want to convey you that I have lot more to do for my people and I am asking you all to give me and my party a chance,” DPAP chairman said. He said the DPAP is meant for the welfare of people and asked his workers to focus on public meetings in their respective areas. Among others who were attended the public meeting were G M Saroori, Vice Chairman, Abdul Majeed Wani, Gen Secretary, and Anita Thakur, Gen Secretary.