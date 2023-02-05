Narcotics smuggling bid foiled in Ramban

Ramban, Feb 5: Jammu and Kashmir Police in Ramban foiled a narcotics smuggling bid by recovering 55 kilogram poppy straw from a Jammu-bound car on Srinagar-Jammu National Highway in Banihal on Sunday.
Police sources said during routine Naka checking at T-Chowk outskirts of highway town Banihal, a Police team signaled a Jammu-bound car (Maruti Ignis) bearing registration number JK08M-7398 for checking.
However the driver of the car ignored the signal and sped up the car and fled away from the spot. The car was parked away from the Naka in Gundadalkot area of Banihal.
Later police and a team from a bomb disposal squad of the Army also reached the spot after taking all precautionary measures. After checking 55 Kilogram poppy straw concealed in polythene bags was recovered from the car.
Police said the search for the accused is going on and every possible effort is being made to apprehend the driver.
Police have registered a case under relevant sections of law at Police Station Banihal for further investigations