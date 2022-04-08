NC alone can steer J&K out of present morass: Sajjad Shaheen

Banihal, Apr 8: Envisioning crucial role for National Conference in steering J&K out from the present morass, National Conference leader and District President, Ramban Mir Sajjad Shaheen on Friday said the people feel dejected and let down by the failure due to misgovernance of the present dispensation.
He adding that the people have understood the significance of a stable popular government, especially in a state like Jammu and Kashmir which is confronted with problems of varied nature. Shaheen said this while welcoming more than a dozen political workers previously associated with Congress and BJP in National Conference fold at his residence on Friday.