NC committed to steer J&K to a new era of peace, development: Sajjad Shaheen

According to a press note , he was addressing a party function. About two Dozen political activists including a prominent academician and socio-religious activist Advocate Tariq Ibrahim Sohil besides two retired police officers from Neel joined the National Conference in presence of Sajjad Shaheen and other senior party functionaries at Neel.

Welcoming the new entrants into the party fold Sajjad Shaheen said that National Conference is natural destination for all those public spirited political activists, who want to work for political stability and unity between various religions and regions, peace and progress of all the three regions of the of Jammu and Kashmir.