NC committed to steer J&K to a new era of peace, development: Sajjad Shaheen

Banihal, Mar 24: Senior National Conference leader and District President Ramban, Sajjad Shaheen, has said that his party is committed to steer Jammu and Kashmir to a new era of peace and development.
According to a press note , he was addressing a party function. About two Dozen political activists including a prominent academician and socio-religious activist Advocate Tariq Ibrahim Sohil besides two retired police officers from Neel joined the National Conference in presence of Sajjad Shaheen and other senior party functionaries at Neel.
Welcoming the new entrants into the party fold Sajjad Shaheen said that National Conference is natural destination for all those public spirited political activists, who want to work for political stability and unity between various religions and regions, peace and progress of all the three regions of the of Jammu and Kashmir.
He said joining of prominent figures like AdvTariq Ibrahim Sohil, Raja Fazal Haq Sohil (Retired SI), Mohd Rafique Sohil ( Retired SI), Abdul Latif Sohil and others reflects the growing realisation among the people that National Conference is the only party that can uphold their dignity and steer the erstwhile state out of the present morace and lead it to a new era of peace, progress and development. He added that Tariq’s work as an academician and social activist is exemplary and his service to the people speaks louder than words. He added that “I am sure his joining will help in furtherance of the party not only in Neel but the entire district Ramban. “
Sajjad Shaheen said that workers of NC are the epitome of sacrifice and selfless service who have withstood all challenges and proven their loyalty towards people, party and its leadership.
"Sher-i-Kashmir Sheikh Mohammad Abdullah transferred a peoples movement to us in the shape of NC and we have to nurture it in the same form,” he added.
“The party’s objective has never been power but dignity and development of the erstwhile state and its people,” he said. “We do not deceive people by emotional blackmailing, slogans, falsehood, bias and creating hatred between various regions and sections of the society for votes,” Shaheen said.