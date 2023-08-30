NC only party with credible footprints: Sajjad Shaheen

Banihal, Aug 30: Senior National Conference (NC) leader and district president Ramban Sajjad Shaheen on Wednesday said that only his party has credible footprints across Jammu and Kashmir.
He exhorted the party workers, functionaries and delegates to converge their efforts to intensify party’s public outreach programme to strengthen the party in the entire district Ramban.
Addressing the members of the working committee of the party's Banihal block in Banihal today, Shaheen said that NC was and continues to remain a force to reckon with in Jammu and Kashmir, with deep rooted and credible footprints across the erstwhile State.
He said,”Our party is committed to giving a proactive role to the youth in the party activities and has also assured the youth that NC will not leave any stone unturned for the cause of unemployed youth. NC has always worked for youth and its past rule in J&K is a testimony to that.”
“But during the last 9 years our youth is suffering badly due to the wrong policies of the present dispensation," he said.
Shaheen said that the erstwhile State is passing through a difficult phase, thus making it imperative for the party cadre to prepare them selves for meeting the challenges ahead. A strong National Conference is the answer to all the problems confronted by our people. The party has braved all challenges audaciously with the active support of the people,” he added.
Shaheen urged the workers to hold extensive outreach campaigns to speed up their public connect in the wake of forthcoming municipal elections whenever they will be held.
He directed the party cadre to reach out to every household falling within the jurisdiction of their respective municipal Ward and deliver the message of the party to the public.
“The National Conference is the only party which can deliver justice to the people of Jammu and Kashmir,” he added.