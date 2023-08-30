NC only party with credible footprints: Sajjad Shaheen

He said,”Our party is committed to giving a proactive role to the youth in the party activities and has also assured the youth that NC will not leave any stone unturned for the cause of unemployed youth. NC has always worked for youth and its past rule in J&K is a testimony to that.”

“But during the last 9 years our youth is suffering badly due to the wrong policies of the present dispensation," he said.

Shaheen said that the erstwhile State is passing through a difficult phase, thus making it imperative for the party cadre to prepare them selves for meeting the challenges ahead. A strong National Conference is the answer to all the problems confronted by our people. The party has braved all challenges audaciously with the active support of the people,” he added.